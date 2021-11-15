LACONIA — Police handled 51 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Edis Dizdarevic, 25, no fixed address, was arrested for sale of fentanyl.
Officers conducted 19 motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 12 others receiving written warnings.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Pine Street Extension.
Reports of thefts at the Kwik Stop at Union and Gilford avenues, and on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
