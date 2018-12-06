LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 432 calls for service between Nov. 26 and noon Wednesday.
Seven people were arrested.
Dakota D. Morris, 21, of 65 Lincoln St., in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant and for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Keith M. Davis, 47, no known address, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Brittany A. Dupont, 27, of 193 Pleasant, Apt. 1, in Laconia, was arrested on Nov. 29, and on Sunday and again on Tuesday for breach of bail conditions.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 43, of 32 Appleton St., in Laconia, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Joseph W. Raso, 35, of 43 Bay St., in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Daniel Manning, 28, of 56A Harvard St., in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Kylie M. Donovan, 21, 414 Pleasant St., in Laconia, was arrested on possession of a controlled drug.
Two people were taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 54 motor vehicle stops and investigated 24 traffic accidents.
Police investigated one assault report.
Twelve thefts were reported.
Officers responded to four mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Mechanic Street, Shepard Street, and Elm Street.
Officers responded to five domestic disturbances, and 18 other disturbances (noise complaint, unwanted person, neighbor dispute).
Police investigated the report of a sex offense.
Police responded to seven shoplifting reports — four at Walmart, and one each at Cumberland Farms in Weirs Beach, Shop Express on Union Avenue, and Circle K.
