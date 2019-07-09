LACONIA — Police handled 257 service calls from noon last Friday through noon Tuesday, July 9.
Eight adults were arrested.
Aaron J. Capaldi, 26, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice. He was also arrested on two bench warrants.
Ruth S. Morley, 34, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Michelle Gagne, 39, of Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Beth A. Morse, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jessica Daigle, 33, of Alice Drive, in Concord, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Geraldine Walkley, 58, of Bellerica, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Seth A. Laroche, 21, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Jonathan S. Olisky, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on two bench warrants.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for violation of restraining order, and criminal threatening.
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Endicott Street North, Roller Coaster Road, Fair Street, Strafford Street, Lakeside Avenue, Scenic and Watson roads, Main Street, and the Beacon Street West parking lot.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault, and another of suspected sexual offenses.
Reports of theft on Winter Street, Simpson Avenue, Baldwin Street, Batchelder Street, and at Ahern Park, and at the Lazy E Motor Inn were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Harrison Street, Clinton Street, and at the Laconia House of Pizza.
A report of harassment on Logan Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to 21 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.