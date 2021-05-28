LACONIA — Police handled 210 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Scott P. Leroux, 25, of Reagan Way, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving an uninspected vehicle, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Timothy R. Dutile, 45, of Province Road, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and simple assault.
Gilbert R. Smith, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, and check forgery. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 116 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued summonses, and 111 others getting written warnings.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Warren Street.
A report of criminal threatening at Woodland Heights School was investigated.
Officers responded to 11 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
