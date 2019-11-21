LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Two people were arrested.
Jacob McCormack, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Brandon M. Miles, 23, of Cedar Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of forgery.
Officers conducted eight motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Main Street, and on Union Avenue.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on North Main Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Walmart was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
