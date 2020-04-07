Laconia police responded to 168 calls for service during the 96-hour period ending at noon on April 6, making three arrests.
Police charged John Guimaraes, 28, of Fair Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-related simple assault with bodily injury.
Police charged William R. Loughlin, 54, of North Main Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-related false imprisonment.
Police charged Jay Homer, 36, of Gilford Avenue, Laconia, with simple assault with bodily injury.
Police took two people into protective custody.
Police investigated a reported assault on Spring Street.
Police investigated two violations of restraining orders.
Police investigated five domestic disturbances.
Police handled a restraining order.
Police investigated a theft complaint on Treetop Circle.
Police investigated a fraud complaint on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a forgery complaint on Court Street.
Police logged one drug complaint.
Police investigated disturbances on Spring Street, Academy Street, and North Main Street.
Police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute.
Police investigated two harassment complaints.
Police investigated a report of harassing phone calls.
Police responded to loitering complaints on Mechanic Street, Crescent Street, and Court Street.
Police handled a civil matter.
Police responded to a fireworks complaint on Main Street.
Police investigated noise complaints on Union Avenue, Bay Street, and Gilford Avenue.
Police responded to unwanted person complaints on Highland Street, Union Avenue, Spring Street, and Church Street.
Police responded to disturbances on South Main Street, Bowman Street, Spring Street, Union Avenue, and Winter Street.
Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Highland Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons at Dewey Street and Gilford Avenue, Opechee Street, Union Avenue, Elm Street and Union Avenue, Court Street, Gilford Avenue, Beacon Street East, Pine Street, and Winter and Autumn streets.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles at Baldwin and Dolloff streets, Doris Ray Court, Beacon Street East, and Cottage Street.
Police investigated suspicious activity on Fair Street, Union Avenue, and White Oaks Road.
There were five juvenile complaints.
There were three animal complaints.
There was one miscellaneous complaint.
Police provided two civil standbys.
Police investigated hit-and-run accidents on Church Street and Court Street.
Police investigated accidents on Beaman Street, South Main and Church streets, Union Avenue, Fair Street, and Messer Street.
Police made two motor vehicle stops.
Police logged one motor vehicle violation.
There were six motor vehicle complaints.
Police issued a summons.
Police logged two parking violations.
Police reported road hazards on Union Avenue and at Academy and Bowman streets.
There was an abandoned automobile on Winter Street.
Police report a disabled vehicle on Beacon Street East.
There were six alarm activations.
There were two abandoned calls.
There was one medical aid call.
Police assisted another agency.
Police relayed a message.
There was one unsecured building.
Police made six wellbeing checks.
There were seven requests for officers.
There were 41 requests for extra patrols.
There were two requests for police information.
Police logged property for destruction.
Police logged found property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.