Laconia police responded to 190 calls for service during the six-day period ending at noon on March 26, making three arrests.
Police charged Megan A. Jenna, 36, of Spring Street, Laconia, with resisting arrest.
Police charged Anne P. Patten, 51, of South Main Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-related simple assault with bodily injury.
Police charged Dustin R. Frye, 29, of Jewett Street, with a violation of a restraining order.
Police investigated reported assaults on Union Avenue and Mechanic Street.
Police investigated five domestic disturbances.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Church Street and North Main Street.
Police logged two violations of restraining orders.
Police served three restraining orders.
Police investigated reported thefts on Court Street, Batchelder Street, Orange Court, Cleveland Place, Messer Street, and Endicott Street North.
Police investigated a shoplifting complaint on Endicott Street North.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Union Avenue and Highland Street.
Police investigated reports of gunshots being fired on White Oaks Road and Union Avenue.
There were two harassment complaints.
There was one complaint of harassing phone calls.
Police investigated disturbances on Union Avenue.
Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute on Union Avenue.
Police responded to reports of unwanted persons on Jewett Street, Highland Street, and Bobbys Way.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Batchelder Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons at Cottage and Baldwin streets, Union Avenue, Right Way Path, Main Street, Bobbys Way, Province Street, North Main Street, and Parade Road and Parsonage Drive.
Police investigated suspicious automobiles at Baldwin and Cottage streets, Court Street, South Main Street, Right Way Path, Lovell Street, Provencal Road, Merrimac Street, Morningside Drive, Prospect Street, Academy Street, and Hounsel Avenue.
Police investigated suspicious activity on Union Avenue, Beacon Street East, Bridge Street, Church Street, Growth Road, Estate Circle, Parade Road, and Benton Drive.
Police investigated noise complaints on Union Avenue and School Street.
Police investigated six juvenile complaints.
There were eight animal complaints.
Police handled two civil matters.
Police provided five civil standbys.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident at Church Street and Beacon Street East.
Police investigated accidents at Elm Street and Parade Road, Chapin Terrace, Elm Street, and Veterans Square.
Police made 16 motor vehicle stops.
Police issued two summonses.
There were six parking violations.
There were six motor vehicle complaints.
Police reported a road hazard at Avery and Baldwin streets.
There were 10 alarm activations.
There were two medical aid calls.
Police logged three abandoned calls.
Police provided two assists to other police departments.
There was one fire department response.
Police provided three assists to other agencies.
Police logged one community policing event.
There were 10 requests for officers.
There were 13 requests for extra patrols.
Police made six wellbeing checks.
Police made a house check.
There were two requests for police information.
Police logged found property.
Police logged property for destruction.
Police recorded paperwork for service.
Police logged one involuntary emergency admission.
