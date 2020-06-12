LACONIA — Police responded to 56 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday, June 11.
One person was arrested.
Dannie A. Gullage Jr., 21, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 10 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Union Avenue and Mechanic Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Mitchell Place, and at Stafford House.
Reports of criminal threatening on South Main Street, and North Main Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Vista Foods.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls.
