NEW HAMPTON — A Laconia resident was seriously injured on Interstate 93 Friday morning.
State Police identified the crash victim as Alfred Davenport, 66, of Laconia.
According to State Police, Davenport was traveling north on I-93 at about 8:30 a.m. in a compact sport utility vehicle when he suffered a serious medical event, causing his vehicle to veer left across the northbound lanes, continue across the median, and into the southbound lanes where it collided with a tractor trailer.
The driver of the truck was identified as Bryan Howe, 48, of Wilmot.
Davenport was rushed to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth and later transferred to Concord Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.
Howe was uninjured, State Police said.
Fish and Game, New Hampton Police, and the Ashland and Bristol fire departments assisted State Police.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Rees Davis at 603-846-3333 or email at rees.g.davis@dos.nh.gov.
