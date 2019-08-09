LACONIA — A New Hampton woman who pleaded guilty to drug possession was told to complete her high school education as part of her sentence.
Beverly Avery, 37, of Hatch Corner Road, New Hampton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Avery to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of two years' good behavior. A $434 fine was also suspended on the same condition.
O’Neill ordered Avery to be on probation for one year. As a condition of her probation, the judge told Avery to get her General Education Diploma — or GED — or high school equivalency diploma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.