LACONIA — A Belmont man will serve 11 months in the county House of Correction and be required to complete a special treatment program as part of a negotiated plea to charges of drug possession.
Eric K. Gonyer, 35, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to two charges of possession of methamphetamine.
On one charge Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Gonyer to 12 months in the House of Correction, and levied a suspended $620 fine on condition of two years good behavior. Gonyer received credit for the 30 days he had already spent in confinement prior to the plea and sentencing hearing.
On the other charge, O’Neill sentenced Gonyer to two to four years in prison, with the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior and that while he is in the House of Correction he complete the comprehensive, multi-phase CORE program for inmates with substance abuse problems.
