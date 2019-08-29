LACONIA — A woman who pulled a knife on two Laconia police officers when she was drunk was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in court.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 44, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Sweeney to 1½ to three years in prison, with credit for the 102 days she had already spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
According to an affidavit in the court file, police encountered Sweeney when they went to a Pleasant Street apartment after receiving a report of a disturbance.
When Officers Kyle Jepsen and Sean McCormack arrived at the apartment, they found Sweeney drunk and sitting at a table. When the other people in the apartment refused to take responsibility for Sweeney, the officers told her they would have to take her into protective custody.
Upon hearing that, Sweeney stood up, raised her fists and then grabbed a pocket knife that was on a table, unfolded the weapon and pointed it at the officers, the affidavit stated.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of resisting arrest against Sweeney.
– Michael Mortensen
