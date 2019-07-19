LACONIA — A Superior Court judge has rejected a plea deal for a Northfield woman charged with drug possession.
Meghan Tighe, 26, of Summer Street, in Northfield, appeared for a plea-and-sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court Thursday.
According to court documents, Tighe was prepared to plead guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, in return for a sentence of one year in the House of Correction with all of the time suspended except for the 89 days she has been held in the Belknap County Jail. The plea deal also called for Tighe to participate in intensive out-patient substance abuse program, and serve one year on probation.
Judge James D. O’Neill III did not accept the negotiated plea, and instead scheduled a probation violation hearing for Tighe on Tuesday.
In one filing, Tighe’s attorney requested the court approve a $350 expenditure so Tighe could see a counselor about her substance abuse disorder as well as to obtain a mental health evaluation.
Tighe has been cited for violating the conditions of her probation for allegedly continuing to use drugs based on two separate drug tests.
