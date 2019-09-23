LACONIA — A man held in jail for three months on a fugitive warrant was released after a Superior Court judge ruled he had been held two months longer than the law allowed.
Judge James D. O’Neill III granted a petition for habeas corpus on Friday, allowing the release of Paul M. Arold, who had been held in the Belknap County Jail since June 22 on an out-of-state warrant.
At a court hearing held last Thursday, Arold’s attorney, Peter MacKenna, argued his client should be released because the interstate agreement under which Arold was being held states fugitives can be detained for no more than 30 days.
Arold, 31, was taken into custody on a warrant issued by authorities in Georgia for violating terms of his parole. At that time he was free on bail on a pending DWI charge.
O’Neill said Georgia authorities should have picked up Arold no later than July 22.
“The 30 days has past and his present incarceration has no legal basis,” O’Neill wrote.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois argued at Thursday’s hearing that Georgia officials did not come to pick up Arold in July because his DWI case was still outstanding and Georgia does not take custody of prisoners accused of violent crimes, including DWI.
O’Neill rejected Livernois’ argument that DWI could be considered a violence crime, noting no evidence had been offered during the hearing showing that Arold had been acting in a violent manner when he was arrested for drunken driving. The judge also found that DWI did not meet the definition of violent crime as spelled out under the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision which governed Arold’s return to Georgia.
Georgia authorities had been scheduled to take Arold into custody today, Livernois said Thursday.
During Thursday’s hearing, Arold’s attorney Peter MacKenna said his client would be returning to Georgia voluntarily where he would surrender to authorities.
