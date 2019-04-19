LACONIA — A local man received a suspended sentence but will be required to complete an intensive drug treatment program after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge.
James St. John, 31, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to possession of fentanyl.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced him to two to four years in prison, but suspended the incarceration on condition of two years good behavior. He further ordered St. John to comply with whatever requirements that are attached to his ongoing participation in a comprehensive, multiphase substance abuse counseling and treatment program — CORE.
The judge also ordered St. John to serve two years probation, but he said St. John can ask the court for an early termination of his probation in one year.
– Michael Mortensen
