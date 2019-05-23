LACONIA — An Andover man received a suspended jail sentence, but was ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to felony assault.
Cody Barton, 24, of Pinewood Lane, in Andover, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of second-degree assault.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Barton to 1½ to three years in jail, with all the time suspended on condition of four years good behavior. The judge also ordered him to pay $3,394.37 in restitution — $794 to the victim, and $2,600.37 to the victim compensation fund.
According to the indictment, Barton punched the victim in the face, breaking his nose.
Nadeau also ordered Barton not to have any contact with the victim.
