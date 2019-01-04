LACONIA — A local woman was sentenced to at least three months confinement after pleading guilty to theft.
Nicole A. Pickowicz, 24, of Winter Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Thursday, to theft by unauthorized taking. Pickowicz was charged with stealing two rings valued at more than $1,500.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Pickowicz to 12 months in the House of Correction with all but three months suspended on condition of good behavior. The judge also ordered Pickowicz to pay $2,580 in restitution and also to take part in any counseling, treatment or education programs recommended by corrections officials.
