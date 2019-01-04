LACONIA — A New Hampton man with a record for drug possession has been ordered to complete drug court as part of a plea agreement.
Nicholas J. Moore, 35, of Shingle Camp Hill Road, in New Hampton pleaded guilty Thursday in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of violation of probation.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Moore to two to four years in prison, but suspended all the time on condition that Moore complete drug court and also stay out of legal trouble for five years.
Drug court is a problem-solving court which takes a public health approach using a specialized model in which the judge, prosecutors, defense attorneys, along with probation, law enforcement, mental health, and social service personnel work together to help addicted offenders into long-term recovery.
Moore had pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to a charge of possession of buprenorphine and was sentenced to 12 months, ordered to serve one year of probation, and ordered to undergo drug/alcohol treatment counseling.
