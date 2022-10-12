A suit against the Belknap County Delegation brought by Stephen Peterson of Gilford, claiming an emergency meeting held in August was not properly noticed, was dismissed Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.

Peterson's suit was seeking to invalidate the decision to remove Dr. David Strang from the Gunstock Area Commission on the grounds that the action was taken at a meeting that violated the state Right-to-Know Law.

