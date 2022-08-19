Hassan Sapry, left, and his defense team, Wade Harwood, seated at center, and Mark Sisti, seated at right, during a hearing Friday to consider a motion to dismiss the murder charges against Sapry. Also present were Sapry's mother Ferdos Ajeel, seated to his left, and her legal team including a translator, standing, and her lawyer Don Topham, standing at right. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
Defense attorney Wade Harwood asked the judge to dismiss the charges of first- and second-degree murder. With regard to the first-degree murder charge, he argued the prosecution had failed to offer sufficient evidence to show that the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr. on April 18, 2019, was a purposeful act.
But Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin, the lead prosecutor in the case, responded that the state had offered evidence showing Sapry intended to kill Guzman. He pointed to the recording of his confession played for the jury in which he told investigators he had decided to kill Guzman four days prior to the murder, and further, that he wore gloves the night of April 17, 2019, when he went to see Guzman at his Blueberry Lane apartment. Prosecutors allege he killed Guzman during that visit shortly after midnight.
“In view of the evidence in its entirety the court finds the state has presented evidence for the jury to consider,” Leonard said during a brief hearing in Belknap Superior Court on Friday morning.
The defense often asks that the charges be dismissed at the conclusion of the prosecution’s case. A defendant can appeal the denial of a motion to dismiss, assuming there is a conviction, but only if the defense makes a timely and specific motion at trial.
The jury was not present when Leonard issued the ruling from the bench. The jurors were dismissed for the rest of the week at the conclusion of the prosecution’s case on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday morning at 9 a.m. when Sapry’s attorneys begin presenting their case.
Sapry, 24, is also facing charges of theft, falsifying physical evidence, credit card fraud, and criminal trespass, for acts related to Guzman’s death.
Sapry has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Prior to the defense motions, Sapry’s mother appeared in court for what had been scheduled as a Richards Hearing.
A Richards Hearing is usually held if a witness or potential witness in a case risks incriminating themselves if, and when, they take the stand and testify under oath.
Ferdos Ajeel, Sapry's mother, sat at a table in the courtroom not far from her son who was seated at a separate table with his attorneys. Next to Ajeel were her attorney, Donald Topham, and an Arabic interpreter.
During a brief exchange with the judge, Topham said Ajeel “understands her rights, and her obligation to tell the truth.”
With that, Ajeel and the attorney left the courtroom.
The docket for the hearing also listed an attorney who, according to court records, is representing Ali Sapry, the father of Hassan Sapry. But Ajeel and her attorney were the only ones to appear before the judge.
