Defense team and family

Hassan Sapry, left, and his defense team, Wade Harwood, seated at center, and Mark Sisti, seated at right, during a hearing Friday to consider a motion to dismiss the murder charges against Sapry. Also present were Sapry's mother Ferdos Ajeel, seated to his left, and her legal team including a translator, standing, and her lawyer Don Topham, standing at right. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.

