LACONIA — Two men have been indicted for engaging in a pattern of sexual assault involving young children.
Dennis E. Lapointe, 65, of Cycle Lane, in Belmont, was indicted on three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The alleged assaults occurred starting in May 2011, when the alleged victim was 7 years old and continued ”over a period of at least two months or more, and within a period of five years,” the indictments state.
Jacob Farrell, 41, of Amesbury Road, in Contoocook, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, including one that alleged that he engaged in a pattern of sexual assault involving a victim who was 8 years old. He was also indicted on one count of felonious sexual assault. The alleged acts occurred between last December and this past March in Gilford and Alton.
The indictments were among a number handed up by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a defendant to trial.
Also indicted on sexual assault charges was:
• Jahaziel Balderas-Cobix, 31, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Those indicted on other charges were:
• Stephen Anderson, 25, of Woodland Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Tyler Annis, 24, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Damien Boddy, 27, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of armed robbery, a charge of robbery, a charge of burglary, and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Robann Borges, 50, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized taking, a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of identity fraud. The identity fraud indictments allege Borges submitted credit card applications in another person’s name. Borges allegedly stole from an older Alton resident for whom she was a caregiver.
• Leroy H. Boynton III, 51, of Cherry Valley Road, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — both switchblades.
• Richard J. Brue Jr., 39, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
• Keith Davis, 48, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a dagger.
• Steven R. Fereshetian, 29, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and a charge of criminal restraint.
• Allan Fish, 22, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit theft by unauthorized taking, a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — rifles.
• Theresa French, 53, of Lower Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Brian Gavell-Cahill, 19, of Kearsarge Mountain Road, in Warner, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Derek Goode, 34, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Logan Graham, 23, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Troy M. Holmes, 46, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Keven Kuzil, 30, of Grace Road, in Wilmot Flat, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Mark Langevin, 56, of Anthon Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of theft of services.
• Nelson McAllister, 53, of Loon Point, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a stiletto.
• Rachel McMurray, 25, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
• Brandon Miles, 22, of Varney Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
• Beth A. Morse, 36, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
• Jillian Normand, 37, of High Court, in Groveton, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Marcus Padovan, 51, of Wallace Court, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
• Justin Padua, 19, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
• Melissa Pelletier, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on three counts of forgery.
• Phillip Pergola, 45, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and on a charge of burglary.
• Joshua Rohella, 32, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Cassandra Stanley, 30, of Spring Street, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Kaine Teeter, 19, of West Bow Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Three men were indicted on a riot charge. Justin Travis, 24, and Shawn Travis, 19, both of 28 Lafayette Street, and Stephen Travis, 44, of Shaker Road, in Northfield, were charged with causing a melee on May 3 in Laconia.
According to a police affidavit, Justin Travis struck the victim — a man — with metal knuckles and his fists during the melee. All three took part in the assault, and at one point were beating on the victim while he was on the ground, the affidavit states. The affidavit did not state what the apparent motive for the alleged attack was.
• Lucien R. Vincent, 45, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Baranda Wilcox, 33, of Manchester Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of criminal liability for the conduct of another. The indictment alleges Wilcox drove a man to a place where he committed a burglary.
• Todd A. Yashinski, 45, of Hurricane Road, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault, and a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The indictments allege Yashinski twice strangled, and also repeatedly punched and slapped a minor who was 12 and 13 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.