NEW HAMPTON — A motorist, who State Police attempted to stop for allegedly driving recklessly on Interstate 93 Tuesday, traveled for more than 20 miles through Franconia Notch on three flat tires before the vehicle left the highway and got stuck in the median.
According to State Police, they received a report at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle operating hazardously in the northbound lane of I-93 in New Hampton. The vehicle was said to have been swerving and almost struck two vehicles and a bridge abutment, the agency said. Troopers located the vehicle 20 miles north in Thornton where they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused.
Troopers used tire deflation devices which succeeded in flattening three of the vehicle’s four tires. However, the driver continued to refuse to stop, leading troopers and other assisting law enforcement in a low-speed pursuit through Franconia Notch Parkway to where a second set of deflation devices was deployed to flatten the fourth tire.
The vehicle eventually went off the left side of the roadway into the soft median in the town of Franconia where it got stuck.
The driver, identified as Gregory Mooers, 65, of Manchester, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Mooers was taken into custody without incident or injury and was transported to the Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation. He was charged with reckless driving and disobeying a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in Second Circuit-District Division-Plymouth on Nov. 25.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any further information to contact Trooper Micah Jones at 603-223-8885 or micah.jones@dos.nh.gov
State Police were assisted on-scene by members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Lincoln Police Department, the Franconia Police Department, the Woodstock Police Department, the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department and the Franconia Life Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.