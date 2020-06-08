LACONIA — About 300 people chanting “No Justice, No Peace” marched through downtown Laconia Sunday in a peaceful demonstration to protest systemic racism and police brutality.
The rally took place two weeks after George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for up to nine minutes, ignoring the man’s cries “I can’t breathe.“
Event organizer Nezir Alic, a local college student, noting the large number of teenagers and millennials, addressed the crowd saying, “Younger people (are) the ones who are most outspoken on these issues.”
Police reported no incidents of violence and no one was arrested during the roughly two-hour demonstration, which featured speeches, including from a Laconia resident who immigrated from Senegal who said he experienced racism as an elementary school student in the city.
Police estimated the crowd at between 250 and 300.
While there were no counterprotests, there were several people walking around the downtown area carrying what police described as assault weapons. However, they kept their distance from the protesters.
– Mike Mortensen
