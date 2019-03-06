MEREDITH — A local man who is a suspect in a weekend home invasion is in jail following his arraignment on related charges.
Damien Boddy, 27, was ordered placed in preventive detention after his arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on Tuesday.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Boddy is charged with receiving stolen property — a felony — resisting arrest and disobeying an officer — both misdemeanors — and a motor vehicle violation of reckless driving.
Boddy was arrested Sunday in Deerfield after police spotted him driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4, which was stolen the previous evening from a residence off Route 25 in Meredith.
According to Meredith police, the vehicle was stolen by a man who broke into the residence late Saturday night, terrorized the couple living there, and forcibly took the keys to the vehicle. Neither of the home’s occupants was hurt.
Conway said her office would now proceed to seek an indictment against Boddy on the new charges. She said Boddy faces additional charges in Merrimack County.
The investigation into the home invasion is continuing.
– Michael Mortensen
