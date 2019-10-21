LACONIA — A Hebron man was involved in a harrowing accident on Interstate 93 in which another motorist was charged with reckless driving.
Christopher Murphy, 34, of Hebron was driving a commercial vehicle in the southbound lane of I-93 just south of Hooksett tolls Thursday when his vehicle collided with an automobile which was attempting to cross several lanes of heavy traffic, State Police said.
The car‘s driver, identified by State Police as Ashwayne Rose, 19, of Manchester, was charged with driving after his license had been suspended (subsequent offense), and reckless operation.
The collision between the commercial truck and the car prompted the driver of a cement truck to make a sudden steering maneuver to avoid the two vehicles. That action caused the cement truck to overturn and travel down an embankment.
The cement truck’s driver, James Cleminson, 30, of Goffstown, had to be extricated by emergency personnel.
The accident occurred in an area of I-93 where the speed limit is 65 mph. State Police said Rose was traveling at less than 5 mph when he was attempting to change lanes, and that his car was traveling perpendicular to oncoming traffic.
