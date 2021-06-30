LACONIA — On the Sunday before Easter two years ago, Wilfred Guzman Jr. called his father from New York. He wanted to make final arrangements for him, his wife and their two young sons to come visit Wilfred Guzman Sr. in Laconia over the Easter weekend.
But as Guzman Jr. was talking to his father that evening, he sensed something wasn’t right. He wasn't his usual comical self. He seemed preoccupied.
“Pop, what’s going on?” his son asked.
“I’ll let you know when you get here,” the father replied.
Guzman Sr. never got to share with his son whatever it was that was bothering him. Even before the weekend began, the father was dead, and his son learned that in a shocking way after he arrived in Laconia. What was supposed to be a weekend of joy and fun — an outing to Funspot and eating pizza — turned out instead to be 48 hours of gut-wrenching anguish for Guzman Jr. and his family.
The son, a New York City police officer, worked his shift on April 18, 2019, patrolling the housing projects in Brooklyn. He then went back to his home on Staten Island, picked up his wife, Leslie Ramos, and their two sons, Dylan and Evan, and started off on the 300-mile trip to Laconia, expecting to arrive sometime before midnight. The plan was for the family to stay in Guzman Sr.’s apartment at 57 Blueberry Lane.
His son Dylan, who was 9 at the time, texted his grandfather to let them know they were on their way. There was no response.
“I didn’t make anything of it,” Guzman Jr., recalled during a video interview on Monday. “I just thought he was busy getting ready for our arrival.”
When the family arrived at the Perley Pond Townhouses apartment complex shortly after midnight, the lights were out in Guzman Sr.’s apartment. The son knocked on the door and then called his father to say they had arrived. But when, after several attempts, there was no response the family left to get a hotel room. Guzman Jr. texted his father once more to let him know they were at a hotel.
Guzman Jr. woke up at 9 a.m. and tried once more to reach his father, again without success.
“I got worried at that time,” he said.
Guzman and his wife and two sons drove back to his dad’s apartment. When they arrived, Ramos and the two boys stayed in the car while Guzman got out and went and knocked on the apartment door. It was then he noticed what looked like blood on the door. He called his wife over who confirmed his suspicion.
They drove to the Laconia Police Station and first asked an officer to call the hospital to see if his father might be a patient. When a hospital worker told police there was no record of Guzman Sr. being admitted or treated there, his son then showed the officer the picture he had taken with his cellphone of the blood-stained door.
Police went immediately to Guzman Sr.’s apartment. A building superintendent unlocked the door and let the officers in. Guzman Jr., who had followed the police back to the apartment, was told to stay outside.
After several minutes one officer walked out of the apartment.
“I could just tell from the look on her face,” Guzman said. “So I didn’t have to ask.”
“It was a very concerned face,” he said of the officer’s expression. “Like she didn't know what to tell me.”
But he did ask.
“Is he DOA?” Guzman inquired, using police terminology for dead on arrival. The officer just nodded.
“She started putting up the crime scene tape and she told me it was very bloody inside,” he said.
When Guzman’s boys saw the yellow crime-scene tape going up, they asked if something bad had happened to their grandfather. Their parents said he had been hurt.
“It was hard to explain that Grandpa was dead,” Guzman said. A few hours later he broke the tragic news to his sister Natashia.
As Guzman remembers it, these many months later, the family remained in their car in the parking lot outside the apartment for several hours, before they went back to the police station. There, investigators questioned Guzman for two to three hours.
The family went back to the hotel. On Saturday the state Medical Examiner’s Office called to tell him the results of the autopsy.
“It was very hard to hear how my father was killed,” said Guzman, who is now 41. “I felt like I was living a nightmare. I was emotionless. I was in total shock.”
That Sunday, investigators said the family could return home after they provided DNA samples “to rule us out” as suspects, Guzman said.
In the weeks that followed Guzman learned for the first time things that had been troubling him ever since his father’s death and the arrest of Hassan Sapry on a murder charge a week later.
About two weeks after the crime, Guzman’s aunt, Karen Vaillancourt, who lives in Laconia, told him that Sapry wanted to marry his younger sister, Natashia, who Sapry had known since they were both in middle school.
“She said that (Sapry) had asked (Guzman Sr.) for Natashia’s hand in marriage,” Guzman said, “and that (Guzman Sr.) had said he would give (Sapry) his blessing if Natashia wanted to marry him also.”
When Guzman told his sister what Vaillancourt had told him, she said it was the first she had heard of it.
“She said she knew nothing about that,” he said, adding: “My father never mentioned it.”
When interviewed by The Daily Sun two weeks ago, Natashia Guzman said she and Sapry were “good friends.” They had first met as students in an English as a second language class at Laconia Middle School in 2010.
But her brother said that when he met Sapry when the family went out to dinner after Natashia’s graduation from Laconia High School in 2017, Sapry seemed especially taken with her.
“He was quiet. We really didn’t talk. He was more into Natashia,” Guzman Jr. said.
Another unsettling bit of information Guzman learned is the possibility of an intruder getting into his father’s apartment on more than one occasion.
He said an aunt living in Puerto Rico told him that Guzman Sr. told his mother there were times when he would come home and find some of the lights turned on. Guzman Sr. also told the same thing to his wife, who lives in Indonesia.
Guzman Sr. married the Indonesian woman about four years ago after they communicated online. They were married in Indonesia, and Guzman went back a number of times for a month-long visit until his wife could come to the U.S.
But beyond the circumstances that led to his father’s horrible death and the lingering questions of why, Guzman also wants people to know what his father was like as a person.
“He was very down to earth. He was always fun to be around. And he was very helpful,” Guzman said, noting that his dad was a volunteer with a local 4-H Club and chaperoned school trips.
Still, the questions surrounding his father’s death continue to haunt Guzman.
“There’s more to the story than I’m being told,” he said.
He said the prosecutor and the victim’s advocate in the Attorney General’s Office have told him virtually nothing during the past two years, a frustration also voiced by his sister in an interview last week.
Guzman said what he has learned about the case against his father’s alleged killer he has learned from reading The Daily Sun. “Even about the extensions,” he said, referring to the several requests prosecutors made to be given extra time before bringing any indictments against Sapry.
Asked about the communication issues raised by the family, the attorney general's office issued a statement from Lynda Ruel, Director of the Office of Victim Witness Assistance: “We have been in communication with the family from the beginning of Mr. Guzman’s death. When we are made aware that information related to a complex or difficult case is made public, we make every effort to reach out to the family in advance to notify them of the details that may be reported on. We acknowledge that information that becomes public can often be a triggering event for families and we continue to be available to work with them and process what they may be feeling.”
In April, two years after Guzman Sr.’s death, Sapry, now 23, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, along with charges of falsifying physical evidence, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, and four counts of attempted credit card fraud. Sapry has since told the court that he plans to use an insanity defense at trial. A pretrial conference is scheduled for next month.
“I want to make sure my father gets his justice,” Guzman said. He also is hoping that testimony at the trial will put to rest the questions that have been nagging him for months. “He knows what happened, and I don’t.”
“It can’t be forgotten that my father-in-law is the victim,” said Ramos, who is a fifth-grade teacher in Brooklyn. “That shouldn’t be forgotten. No one should die like that.”
The manner of his father’s death is pressed indelibly on Guzman’s mind.
He recalls going down to the preparation room at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home where all he was allowed to see was his father’s remains encased in a body bag.
“That changed me,” Guzman said. “I appreciate spending more time with my kids” who are now 12 and 6. “I look at life differently now.”
