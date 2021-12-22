LACONIA — Thursday's hearing on whether a judge should intervene in a dispute between Gunstock commissioners and the Belknap County Delegation will be conducted by teleconference, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The Gunstock Area Commission had requested the hearing be an in-person proceeding to allow commissioners to communicate instantaneously with their attorney, and because of the extent of the public’s interest in the matter.
But Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III rejected that request.
“In reference to the Plaintiff’s request that this hearing be conducted as an ‘ln-Person Hearing’ said motion is denied. The matter shall remain scheduled as a ‘Webex’ hearing as earlier directed in the summons,” O’Neill wrote without elaborating.
The hearing is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.
Members of the public can request access to remote to the hearing by emailing a request to NHBelknapSupCt@courts.state.nh.us. The number for the case 211-2021-cv-231 needs to be included in the email.
The ruling was issued on the same day that the head of the state’s Superior Court system ordered a halt to jury trials at least through January due to the rising number of COVID cases across the state.
The Gunstock Commission is asking the judge to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the County Delegation from removing three Gunstock commissioners — Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch, and Rusty McLear — which they allege is partly in reprisal for their vote of no-confidence to remove fellow Gunstock Commissioner Peter Ness for alleged conflict of interest.
The delegation has argued in court filings there is no hard evidence to support the commissioners’ assertion that the delegation is endeavoring to remove them from office, and so action by the court is unnecessary.
Attorneys for the commission and the delegation will be alloted 30 minutes each to present their arguments during today’s hearing.
Gallagher said late Wednesday afternoon he plans to observe the proceedings from the commission’s attorney’s office in Manchester, along with Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch.
There is no indication how soon O’Neill will issue his ruling.
In the meantime, the delegation has filed a motion to have the commissioners’ case dismissed. A hearing on that motion has been scheduled for February.
