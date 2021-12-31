GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission has lost its latest bid to have a judge bar the Belknap County Delegation from removing three members of the commission which oversees the operation of the county-owned recreation facility.
In a ruling issued Thursday Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III denied the commission’s petition, concluding that the commission had failed to show that its request met the necessary legal standards to empower the court to get involved in the matter.
“... the court finds that the Gunstock Area Commission has not provided sufficient basis to satisfy” the legal requirements, O’Neill wrote in his three-page order denying the request for a preliminary injunction.
The commission had sought to have O’Neill issue an order prohibiting the delegation from removing Gunstock Commissioners Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch, and Rusty McLear, alleging that any attempt to do so was “biased, baseless and retaliatory,” O’Neill’s ruling noted.
The delegation, however, argued there were no grounds to justify the court getting involved in the matter because, among other factors, the delegation has no plans to take up the question of the removal of the three commissioners.
While discussion of the possible removal and replacement of the three commissioners had initially been on the agenda for a delegation meeting set for Nov. 16, the question of their removal was removed the day before, and instead the delegation met only to approve the hiring of an attorney to represent it in the legal action brought by the Gunstock commissioners.
The day before the meeting O’Neill denied the commission’s request that the judge issue a restraining order against the delegation.
No further hearing has been scheduled by the delegation, and O’Neill noted, “... it appears that the commission now seeks to preliminarily enjoin the (delegation) from removing the (three) commissioners, despite their statutory authority to do so, should a hearing be scheduled.”
The commissioners had argued the delegation was poised to remove them without just cause, and that they would be given no opportunity to defend themselves against whatever charges might be brought against them.
State Rep. Norm Silber said O’Neill’s ruling was expected given the facts of the case.
“The law is pretty clear,” Silber said, “and Judge O’Neill is very astute, and he was not led astray.”
Gallagher, who chairs the Gunstock Commission, said the decision was a let-down.
“I respect Judge O’Neill. He’s a very thoughtful jurist. But I’m disappointed in the ruling,” he said.
Silber said that given the tone of O’Neill’s ruling, he considered it “unlikely” that the judge would rule in the commission’s favor in any forthcoming hearings.
“Most astute legal observers might conclude that this is a portent for the ultimate outcome of the case brought by the Gunstock Area Commissioners at taxpayer expense,” he said.
Gallagher said the ruling notwithstanding the Gunstock Commission would continue to work to ensure that the county-owned recreation facility continues to be run in a business-like fashion. They will also resist attempts by some on the delegation who want to turn Gunstock into a county department which would give the delegation control over Gunstock’s budget, and could potentially lead to the area being leased out to a private operator.
“As members of the commission we will continue in our duty to protect Gunstock from the assault by members of the Belknap Delegation,” Gallagher said.
The delegation has asked the court to dismiss the commissioner’s legal action. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Feb. 16, in Belknap Superior Court.
