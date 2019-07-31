LACONIA — A local transient has been sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction after pleaded guilty to drug charges.
Joseph R. Aldridge, 45, no fixed address, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to charges of sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Aldridge to 12 months in Belknap County House of Correction on each charge and ordered him to complete a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program — CORE — for inmates with substance abuse problems. The judge further ordered Aldridge to serve one year probation once he is released.
The two sentences will run concurrently.
Nadeau also fined Aldridge $620, but suspended the fine on condition of two years good behavior. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Laconia Police Department.
Aldridge also pleaded guilty to a second charge of possession of methamphetamine. He received a 1½- to three-year sentence with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. A separate $620 fine was also suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
A forgery charge against Aldridge was dropped by the Belknap County Attorney's Office.
