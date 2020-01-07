HAVERHILL — Grafton County Sheriff Jeffrey Stiegler has issued a warning about a scam in which a caller claims to be Sgt. Aaron Roberts or a sheriff’s deputy and attempts to get the victim to send money orders or prepaid credit cards to resolve an alleged civil or criminal obligation.
According to a press release from the department, the scammer tells the call recipient that he or she has missed jury duty or some other obligation and seeks personal information or offers to resolve the matter by having the person send money.
Such calls, often using fake caller ID information — “spoofing” — have been reported several times throughout Grafton County and the state of Vermont. One number used is 603-722-0167, which is not associated with the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department.
Stiegler warns that any time a caller asks for money, people should be suspicious, and suggested that they call his office at 603-787-2111 with any questions or concerns.
