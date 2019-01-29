HAVERHILL — A Holderness man was one of two central New Hampshire residents indicted on felony drug possession charges by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
Justin M. MacDonald, 39, of Carla Court, in Holderness, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Also indicted was Jeff J. Ingle, 43, of East Side Drive, in Wentworth, who was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant bringing the case to trial.
