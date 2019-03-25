GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 55 service calls between Friday and Sunday, March 24.
Two people were arrested.
Jacob M. Farrell 41, of Lake Street, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving an alleged victim younger than 13.
Robert M. Stone, 47, of Gilmanton Road (Route 140), in Gilmanton, was arrested for receiving stolen property worth $1,000 or less.
Officers conducted 19 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on the Laconia Bypass, and another at the intersection of the Bypass and Route 11.
A report of an assault on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road, (Roue 11).
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
