GILFORD — Gilford police handled 25 service calls on Tuesday, May 28.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Old Lakeshore Road.
Two of the calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a possible drug case on Lakeshore Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Sagamore Road and Varney Point Road Left were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Maple Street.
A report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Gilford police handled 131 calls for service between last Thursday and Monday, May 27.
Six people were arrested.
Rebecca K. Collette, 19, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Nicole J. Biondi, 20, of West Townsend, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Nicole L. Samarjian, 20, of Pepperell, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Michael R. Scadron, 72, of Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), in Gilford, was arrested on charges of reckless operation, and disobeying a police officer.
Patrick G. Stitt, 45, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Sherill M. Walther, 71, of Long Point Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving without lights, and a traffic control device violation.
Ten people were taken into protective custody for intoxication, nine of them at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
On call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police were called to break up a brawl on Meadowbrook Lane.
Officers conducted 56 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, and one on Weirs Road (Route 11B), and another on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and Varney Point Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to seven domestic disturbance calls.
Gilford police handled 15 service calls on Wednesday, May 22.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted 15 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a possible drug case on Sargent Place.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
