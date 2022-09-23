GILFORD — Police handled 156 service calls from last Friday though Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Danielle E. Lemay, of Abbey Road, in Raymond, was arrested for simple assault.
Marianne E. Fox, 38, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving on an expired license.
Five people were taken into protective custody, four for being intoxicated, and one for being under the influence of drugs.
Police dealt with nine other reports of intoxication — all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 30 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Weirs Road (Route 11B), Dockham Shore Road, and on Heights Road.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Meadowbrook Lane, and on Saltmarsh Pond Road.
A report of a theft on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Potter Hill Road.
Reports of harassment on Liscomb Circle and on Annis Drive were investigated.
Police investigated reports of prowlers on Lakeshore Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal threatening on Annis Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
