GILFORD — Gilford police handled 30 calls for service on Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Mandee Greene, 27, of 9 Sargent Place, Lot 67, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jordan T. Smith, 20, of 293 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and unlawful possession of alcohol.
Officers conducted 18 motor vehicle stops.
Reports of theft of personal property on Timber Lane and Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A) were investigated.
Police investigated the report of an incident of criminal mischief on Potter Hill Road, and a reported incident of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road.
