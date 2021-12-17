GILFORD — Police handled 38 service calls on Tuesday and Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
John M. Stebbins, 47, of Country Club Road, in Gilford was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers made 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Glendale Place.
A report of criminal threatening on Deer Run Lane was investigated.
