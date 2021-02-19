GILFORD — Police handled 131 service calls between Feb. 16 and Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Cameron F. Clairmont, 29, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
John P. Boisvert, 74, of Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford, was arrested on four counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Emedin, Dizdarevic, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 62 motor vehicle stops, and investigated four traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Country Club Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of a burglary on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
