GILFORD — Police handled 57 service calls on Monday and Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Joseph T. Limieux, 55, of Route 115, in Carroll, was arrested charges on possession of a controlled drug and for breach of bail. He was also arrested on a warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 28 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lakeshore Road.
A report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
