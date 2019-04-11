GILFORD — Gilford police handled 59 service calls between Monday and Wednesday, April 10.
Two people were arrested.
Robert S. Linteri, 38, of Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and failure to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 32, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, and on the Laconia Bypass.
Two reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) were investigated.
Police investigated a suspected drug case on Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal threatening on Alvah Wilson Road was investigated.
Police handled 61 service calls between last Friday and Sunday, April 7.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted 14 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Old Lakeshore Road.
Reports of criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Lockes Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and on Hammond Road.
A report of criminal threatening on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic-disturbance calls.
