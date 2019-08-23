GILFORD — Police handled 79 service calls between Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Two people were arrested.
Emma G. Campbell, 18, of Route 25, in Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Timothy J. Spooner, 32, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Four people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 26 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Old Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.