GILFORD — Police handled 90 service calls between last Friday and Monday.
Two people were arrested.
Barbara L. Frederick, 32, of Cardigan Court, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Coreen Gagne, 22, of Calef Hwy, in Lee, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration, and negligent driving.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and one on Ridgewood Avenue.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Schoolhouse Hill Road, Hammond Road, and on Cotton Hill Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Sleeper Hill Road, and on Boyd Hill Road were investigated.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
