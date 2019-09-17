GILFORD — Police handled 93 service calls between Sept. 13 and Monday.
Three people were arrested, including one juvenile.
Joseph A. McBridge St., 24, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Michael J. Pelky II, 22, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license and for reckless driving.
Eight people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted eight motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, and an accident on Terrace Hill Road.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Bacon Drive.
A report of harassment on Farmer Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to eight domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.