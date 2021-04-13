GILFORD — Police handled 131 service calls between last Friday and Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Trevor J. Dinneen, 27, of Webster Laconia, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Crystal L. Collins, 32, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Megan M. O'Connell, 42, of Carver Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Edward J. Young, 30, of Samuel Hanson Avenue, in Dover was arrested for DWI.
Michael J. Carter, 33, of Hammond Road, in Gilford, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 67 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Scenic Drive, and on Dockham Shore Road.
Police investigated a possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Reports of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road, Breton Road, and on Liscomb Circle were investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
