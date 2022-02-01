GILFORD — Police handled 86 service calls from last Friday though Sunday.
One person was arrested.
Andrew D. Dobe, 28, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), the Laconia Bypass, and at Morrill and Stark streets.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Weirs Road (Route 11B).
A report of harassment on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police responded to two reports of a domestic disturbance.
