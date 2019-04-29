GILFORD — Gilford police handled 36 service calls last Wednesday and Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Loretta A. Curran, 64, of Village Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Leroy H. Boynton III, 51, of Tranquility Turn, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Michael E. Parker, 37, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and for breach of bail conditions.
Caitlin E. Fillion, 30, of Hawkins Pond Road, in Center Harbor, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Sargent Place, Belknap Point Road, and Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Edgewater Drive was investigated.
