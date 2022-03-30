GILFORD — Police handled 94 service calls from last Saturday through Tuesday.
Four people were arrested.
Nicholas L. Resca, 33, of Larch Drive, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Randolph L. Dio, 31, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested for resisting arrests, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Lucio Hernandez, 59, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jeremy C. Barton, 50, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 48 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident Lakeshore Road (Route 11) and Cumberland Road.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a prowler on Cotton Hill Road.
A report of theft of personal property on Cotton Hill Road was investigated.
Officers responded to one report of a domestic disturbance.
