GILFORD — Police handled 94 service calls last Friday through Monday.
Two adults were arrested.
Amanda L. Kuchinsky, 40, of Belknap Mountain Road in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired.
Eric K. Gonyer, 39, of Jamestown Road in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired and bench warrants.
One juvenile was arrested.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and issued two citations. Traffic accidents on South Main Street, Panorama Drive, Gilford Avenue and on Route 3 were investigated.
Police assisted four motorists, including two locked out of their vehicles.
Officer were called to investigate one report of theft.
Police were called to investigate a report of harassment.
Officers investigated one report of a suspicious person.
Police served paperwork seven times.
Officers were called for one pistol permit.
Police investigated one report of assault.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
