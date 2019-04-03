GILFORD — Gilford police handled 74 service calls between last Friday and Sunday, March 31.
Four people were arrested.
Christopher L. Copp, 32, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, breach of bail conditions, and criminal trespass. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 32, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Two Manchester women were arrested for trespassing at Kimball Castle. Roxana Green, 38, and Erica L. Clear, 40, were charged with criminal trespass.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 32 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Gilford East Drive.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Labonte Farm Road.
A report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
Police handled 29 service calls on Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Lakeshore Road (Route 11) and Old Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated a suspected drug case on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road and on Hammond Road were investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency and a domestic disturbance.
