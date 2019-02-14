GILFORD — Gilford police handled 31 service calls on Monday, Feb. 11.
One person was arrested.
Stephen G. Cote, 35, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers handled 25 traffic stops.
Police investigated a drug matter.
Police handled 45 service calls on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6.
No one was arrested.
One person was taken into protective custody for mental health reasons.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Goodwin Road.
Police investigated a burglary at Piche’s Sport & Ski Shop, and a case of theft of personal property on Belknap Mountain Road.
Reports of prowlers on Wesley Way and Aviation Drive were investigated.
