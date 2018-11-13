GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 33 calls for service Thursday,
Two people were arrested.
James H. Huckins, 46, of 35 Goodhue Road, in Boscawen, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, disobeying an officer, misuse or failure to display registration plates and displaying a false inspection sticker.
Miles A. Collette, 24, of 2644 Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers made nine motor vehicle stops.
The report of a burglary in progress on Hoyt Road was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.